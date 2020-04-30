ALBIA — Less than two weeks before National Beef Month, Iowa cattle farmers had to deal with a sudden change in the weather.
Right in the middle of calving season, winter-like conditions made a brief return to the Midwest, leaving much of southern Iowa covered in snow. Local farmers like Justin Huber had to work ahead to make sure their cattle, including several newborn calves, would make it through safely and healthy.
“When we see the weather is going to take a sudden turn like that, we normally try to get the feed and bedding out to the cattle so we’re prepared in case something happens and you can’t get them fed right away,” Huber said. “We put more hay in the rings and did enough to make sure they could get through that cold stretch. They need that extra energy to keep going.”
Huber, vice president of the Monroe County Cattlemen, works with his brother and father operating a 250-head cow-calf operation, normally with over 100 calves weighing over 300-400 pounds always on hand. The family also has over 200 acres of hay to feed the cattle.
“The hardest part when the weather gets bad is getting around checking and feeding the cattle. You’ve also got baby calves that you’ve got to check on, but getting hay and feed out to them can be difficult. When it gets muddy, it makes things twice as bad. You also have to worry about the sickness that the baby calves can get when the cold weather strikes.”
Fortunately for all farmers, the sudden snowfall was just a brief hiccup in what has been an otherwise beautiful spring. Around the area, weather shaped up quickly causing most of the snow to melt before the ensuing weekend was over and drying out the ground quickly early last week.
As a result, farmers were back in the field for a busy and productive weekend of the 2020 planting season. Cattle farmers like Huber, meanwhile, have had a much easier spring raising cattle compared to the conditions of last year.
“Last year was a real struggle to get through the calving season,” Huber said. “You had a really cold stretch in the winter, then it warmed up, then it rained and everything turned to mud. It was just muddy for so long. Cattle wore down trying to trudge through the mud. It was hard on all the equipment trying to feed them. It seemed like the cattle were weaker and sicker just trying to survive the conditions. They just burned up so much energy just trying to get around.”
While the weather has been much less of an obstacle this spring, the coronavirus pandemic has caused more obstacles for cattle farmers. This week’s three-day total in slaughter volumes is 221,000 head, 35,000 under last week’s low number and 140,000 under the three-day total last year – very scary numbers according to Thursday’s Ag Center cattle market report and analysis.
Over 500,000 cattle are backed up in the nation’s feedyards. Retail and food service businesses are paniced, causing the price of beef to move from $212 to over $350 in 10 days. The damage done, according to the report, is immense.
“As farmers, we’re still going strong. We’re still out here doing our thing,” Huber said. “It’s just the logistics of everything, getting meat trucked and packing plants closing down. You also don’t know what’s going to happen with the crop situation. I think that’s what has everyone on edge. You’re going to do your normal routine as a farmer, but it’s nerve-racking not knowing what the market is.”
Producers have market-ready animals that they cannot sell, creating both a cashflow problem and a logistical backup as they may not have physical space for new piglets or feeder cattle that were intended to replace the unsellable animals. Unlike other commodities that can simply be stored, animals continue to need to be cared for and fed, creating an ongoing expense for producers.
“We’re setting on 100 head of calves that we’d like to sell,” Huber said. “People are having to sit on cattle because there’s nowhere to take them. I’m losing money every time I have to buy a new load of feed. It’s costing more money to keep them, but you want to get something out of them. You don’t want to just give them away.
“People in our area can go out and grill their own steaks or hamburgers, but you go into the city and the biggest thing they’re looking at getting their beef from the restaurants that are now closed down. With all the plants that have shut down, it’s harder to get our product out to the people that need it across the country.”
Like most farmers, Huber is hopeful that the markets will see a rebound as the coronavirus pandemic begins to be reigned in, knowing that ultimately people need to eat. Time, however, is the issue in terms of determining how long term damage is done to the business of agriculture.
“I think your bigger farmers are going to be okay, but the smaller operations are going to be hurt the most. If you’re operating on a lower budget, there might be some farmers that might not be able to make it through,” Huber said. “Prices are so bad right now that, if you’re not able to make money, like any business you can’t afford to keep doing it.
“I hope all the farmers can fight as long as we can. It’s taken a huge toll on everyone’s attitude, but the farmers are going to be out there working for the people trying to supply as much food as we can for everybody.”