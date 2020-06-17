OTTUMWA — CEC Theaters, which owns the Ottumwa 8 theater, will reopen next month.
A statement on the company’s website said it will reopen for customers on Friday, July 10. The statement was also posted to CEC’s Facebook page.
Things will not be the same as they were before the theaters were ordered closed. Seating will require patrons to keep their distance from one another, and the theaters will limit the number of people allowed inside. Employees will be screened for signs of illness.
The company asked that people who feel sick or have COVID-19 symptoms stay home. “We will gladly provide refunds to allow you to attend at a later time.”
Theaters were among the first locations closed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as the pandemic reached Iowa. She ordered them closed in mid-March. She allowed them to reopen in May, though many chose to wait.