The Cedar Creek Watershed Project will host a workshop focusing on practices that minimize nutrient loss Feb. 21 from noon-2 p.m. in rural Batavia.
Catherine DeLong, Iowa State Extension & Outreach Water Quality Program Manager, will discuss the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy and its application to farmers.
Charles Brown, Iowa State Extension Farm Management Field Specialist, will bring experience from his own farm regarding farm management and economic considerations when it comes to conservation.
Iowa Corn will also be providing a complimentary meal to those who RSVP for the event.
Some of the nutrient-reduction tools that will be discussed include nitrogen calculators, cover crops, and edge-of-field practices. Edge-of-field practices play a crucial role in improving water quality through reducing nitrogen and phosphorus in Iowa’s water bodies. Edge-of-field practices involve bioreactors, buffers, saturated buffers, and denitrifying wetlands.
The field day will be held north of Batavia on 1436 Highway 34. The event is free and open to the whole family, but reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. Please RSVP to Bryce Lidtka at Bryce.Lidtka@USDA.Gov.