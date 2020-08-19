BATAVIA — Cedar Valley Winery, located just west of Fairfield, picked up five medals for outstanding wines during the Finger Lakes International Wine & Spirits Competition in Mendon, New York, recently.
The winery received a gold medal for its LaCrosse wine, while the Red Tie Affair, Chambourcin Rose, Vignoles and LaCrosse Reserve received bronze medals.
The competition is one of the United States’ largest charitable wine competitions, with masters of wine, sommeliers, wine educators, wine-makers and other certified judges from the around the world at the event. The event consists of two days of blind judging.