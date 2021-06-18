June is Adopt a Cat Month, so I will take this opportunity to address owning a cat. Cats are great to own as a pet because they are pretty low maintenance and provide wonderful companionship.
Cats can live inside all of the time, inside part of the time and outside part of the time, or they can live outside all of the time. Most cats are hunters of small birds and mice, they are very curious, and they tend to be more active at night.
Cats that live inside all of the time or part of the time need a litterbox. Most kittens that I see know how to use the litterbox properly right away, but when training a kitten it is a good idea to confine their living space near the box, so they know where it is.
Cats do tend to be solitary animals, which means they would rather be by themselves. This can sometimes cause frustration to people that want multiple cats as pets or more than one pet. Some cats learn to "live" with others, and some will make new best friends.
When introducing a cat to a household that has other pets, it is best to let them get used to things on a very gradual basis. Keep the new cat confined by itself and allow them to smell the other pet(s) first. You can either do this through a closed door, baby gate or by placing an article of clothing or a blanket, that the existing pet had used with the new cat. It is also very wise to make sure that the cat(s) have a good place to be by themselves.
All kittens and cats should be tested for feline leukemia virus and feline immunodeficiency virus before they are allowed to interact with other cats. These viruses are contagious to other cats and can be a fatal in some instances.
Kittens need to see the vet at least two times by the age of 4 months. Ideally, kittens need to see the veterinarian at the age of 6, 8,12 and 16 weeks; however, this is not always possible. As an adult, generally around 1 year old, most cats need to see a veterinarian at least once per year. Cats become "senior" around 10 years of age and should see the veterinarian every six months.
Since cats can be avid hunters, they should receive a rabies vaccine. Bats are something that cats like to hunt, they can get in the house, and they can have rabies.
Cats also need to be dewormed (treated for intestinal parasites). Cats that are active hunters should be treated at least every four months.
It is also very important to have a cat, regardless of the exposure to the outside world, treated once per month with the proper flea preventative. Your veterinarian can help you determine which one is best for your cat. Do not use a product on you cat that you purchase over the counter unless you have talked with a veterinarian. Some products that can be purchase OTC can cause toxicities and simply do not work. It is way better (and less expensive) to prevent a flea problem than to fix one!
Owning a cat as a pet can be such a great experience and is better suited for some than owning a dog. They can require less activity, but still require some basic knowledge in order to provide the best companionship.
Thank you for reading! Have a purrfect day!