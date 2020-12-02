OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center is going Celtic for Christmas, but in a unique way.
“A Virtually Celtic Christmas” is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and can be viewed from your own home. The show will stream on the ShowTix4U platform, and a ticket purchase also supports BVC in the midst of a pandemic.
The festive holiday concert, featuring the voice of Irish tenor, Michael Londra, was filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland and is backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and The Presentation Christmas Choir), as well as guest singers and Irish musicians.
Londra is best known as the lead voice of Riverdance on Broadway as well as his Emmy-nominated show, “Beyond Celtic,” on PBS.
The performance includes a mix of traditional carols, ancient Gaelic hymns, holiday standards and original songs. Irish composer Liam Bates serves and musical director and conductor, and special guests include Eoin Colfer, author of “Artemis Fowl,” and Zoë Rainey (Hairspray, Wicked). The show also included a preview of “Ireland with Michael,” set to air on PBS in 2021.
Tickets to “A Virtually Celtic Christmas” are available now at www.bridgeviewcenter.com. For $25, you get the unique streaming link for the show; the link and a signed DVD of the show, delivered to your home, are available for $35; and the link, DVD and a personal meet and greet with Londra via Zoom are available for $50. Ticket sales are additionally serving as a fundraiser for BVC to help support the performing arts hosted at the BVC Theater.