OTTUMWA — The streetscape project is coming to an end, and a Main Street Reopening Celebration will be held this month as it wraps up.
From noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, and Main Street “Mask”erade will run through the district, featuring store specials, sidewalk sales and outdoor dining along Main Street as weather permits.
At 5 p.m., a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held by the Canteen Alley and will be streamed live on Facebook. In addition, vintage and custom cars will be on hand for viewing and will also scoop the loop. Live entertainment will offer ambiance from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for those visiting Main Street.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and to observe social distancing guidelines.