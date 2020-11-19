OTTUMWA — Evergreen wreathes are now available for placement at the Ottumwa, Calvary and Ottumwa Jewish Cemeteries.
The decorated, 25-inch wreathes are available for $40, including an application of "Greenzit" to prolong the life of the wreath. Placement at the marker or monument of you loved one is also included in the price.
In response to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the cemetery office is closed temporarily to unscheduled visitors. To place your order, contact the cemetery office at 641-683-0687.