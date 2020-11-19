BLOOMFIELD [mdash]Nellie Faye "Bonnie" Shepherd, 92, of Bloomfield, Iowa passed away on November 18, 2020 at the Bloomfield Care Center. She was born July 17, 1928 in rural Wapello County, Iowa to Richard and Ruth Waller Donelson. Nearly everyone knew her as Bonnie. On September 14, 1946 she…