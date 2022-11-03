OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Cemetery Board of Trustees on Tuesday announced its intentions to begin the first phase of building a new maintenance building and office in the cemetery.
John Hunolt, the board's chair, told the Ottumwa City Council that it was long past time for improvements to be made at the cemetery's main office.
"I know we've endured a lot of cuts over the year, and we only have two full-time staff to take care of 88 acres of cemetery," he said. "We've really operated with a limited budget, but we've been needing a new maintenance building.
"It's deteriorating, and it's going to need work sooner or later."
The cemetery board voted to partner with Willett-Hoffman out of Cedar Rapids to write plans and project specifications at a cost of $60,470. Parks and recreation director Gene Rathje said the board has enough money in its fund to cover the cost, so no up-front money from the city is required. Willett-Hoffman also has been involved in the Ottumwa Park shower house project.
The cost estimate for the new building is likely to be just shy of $1 million, and that drew some concern from the city council.
"My concern moving forward, with having one that costs that much, is how are you guys going to be able to keep up with the preventive maintenance as short-staffed as you guys are now?" council member Doug McAntire asked Hunolt.
However, Hunolt did not see that as a problem.
"It's going to be easy to maintain a new building rather than having to try to keep repairs in an old building that's quickly deteriorating," he said. "We've tried to get by, and I just think if we don't do something it'll start reflecting on our services to the community, and we like to provide a good cemetery with good services to folks in the Ottumwa area."
Also, Hunolt said the board could "have approximately $700,000 it can put toward the project" through the sale of a couple homes it rents out.
Mayor Rick Johnson asked if the board would request American Rescue Plan Act funds next year to cover some of the cost. Rathje said "that's very possible. Or, another option would be the upcoming capital-improvement plan."
Hunolt noted that staff has to go across the street to a gas station to use the bathroom because the current facilities aren't suited for it, which council member Marc Roe said "was not acceptable, quite honestly."
However, when he was asked by council member Sandra Pope if the board had tried to enlist the school district's help as far as a program to get kids involved, Hunolt said it is difficult to find reliable help in the summer.
"The main job is weed-eating, and we have 88 acres. So a lot of folks may show up the first day and they don't return the second day," he said. "It's hard work finding people who want to go out and work for what we're able to pay.
"We've tried to hold on to at least four people, and we've had different summer and seasonal help, but it's been difficult because it is hard work."
In other business:
• The council voted unanimously to allow until no later than Dec. 30 to receive a clear title for the Amtrak Depot and adjacent clubhouse site the city purchased over the summer. The closing on the property has been delayed twice previously because of a delay in receiving an abstract for the property, and the difficulty in receiving a clean title with no liens against the property.
"The attorneys and others representing the seller of the depot and clubhouse have been working to resolve any questions about the ability to obtain a clear title," city administrator Philip Rath said. "They are optimistic this will be resolved by the end of the year."
Amtrak is currently working on a platform project at the depot.
