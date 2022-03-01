OTTUMWA — Crews at the Ottumwa, Calvary and Ottumwa Jewish Cemeteries will begin the annual spring clean-up on Monday.
Families that wish to keep any tributes or memorial decorations need to remove those items from the cemetery prior to that date. If a shepherd’s crook is used to hang an arrangement, families may leave the shepherd’s crook, but are asked to remove the arrangement.
Cemetery personnel will remove all floral tributes, decorations and wreaths remaining after that date. Spring and summer decorations can be placed after April 1.
The Ottumwa, Calvary and Ottumwa Jewish Cemeteries are cleaned twice annually (spring and fall). Residents with questions about the cemetery clean-up or the requirements for memorial decorations can call (641) 683-0687.