CENTERVILLE — The City of Centerville on Tuesday acknowledged an early retirement agreement with its outgoing fire chief, but says it won't release the agreement publicly.
Centerville Fire Chief Mike Bogle will retire effective Oct. 21. Bogle was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 30. Prior to Bogle's leave and retirement, a city-commissioned report dated Aug. 29 criticized the climate and leadership of the Centerville Fire Rescue Department.
City Administrator Jason Fraser told The Courier that "documentation on this remains a matter of personnel records and will not be released." He did not address a question on whether Bogle would receive any compensation or benefits as part of the agreement.
While Iowa law allows cities to withhold certain records from the public, it specifically bars secret settlement agreements and requires the disclosure of many aspects of employees, including compensation and retirement benefits.
The Ottumwa Courier filed a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board on Tuesday, asking the board to compel the city to release the agreement.
Randy Evans, the executive director of the nonprofit government transparency organization Iowa Freedom of Information Council, says the public deserves to know what's in the agreement.
"A fundamental part of Iowa’s personnel records law is the requirement that taxpayers are entitled to know the cost of a government employee’s wages, benefits, insurance, severance package and retirement," Evans said. "And if that were not clear enough, the law also says the public is entitled to obtain a copy of any agreement that settles a legal dispute — which almost certainly was present, with the chief on administrative leave for so long."
The Centerville City Council did not vote on the agreement Monday, but did formally appoint Assistant Fire Chief Vern Millburn to the role of interim chief. The resolution passed by the council directs Fraser to begin the process of finding a permanent fire chief.
Millburn has served the city as a full-time firefighter for more than 26 years. He is a primary trainer for the Fire Fighter 1 course in Centerville and an arson investigator.
Fraser said the city's focus will turn to addressing the seven points listed in the executive summary of the report on the fire department.
Those include:
1. Invest in personal development and leadership training for the command staff officers and evaluation of the concerns over expressed morale issues.
2. Review and revise the fire chief’s 24/48 schedule as it is not conducive to his availability for the public or ability to meet his administrative responsibilities without donating substantial off-duty time to the city, which itself presents a compliance risk with federal regulations.
3. The fire department would benefit from establishing a clear span of control, clearly defined organization chart, and clear delegation of duties.
4. Development of a succession plan and leadership training for future leaders within the Fire Rescue Department.
5. Implementation of conflict resolution processes and team building processes to avoid conflicts rising to a point of negativity and drama.
6. Consider a leave of absence policy when council members are involved with other city departments as employees or volunteers.
7. Development of an internal communication policy focused on communications between council members, city employees, and volunteers to avoid the appearance of task delegation outside the chain of command.
The city has hired the same two consultants — Matt Mardesen and Ray Reynolds — to commission a report on the Centerville Police Department. Fraser says the city intends to conduct a report into one city department per year going forward.
