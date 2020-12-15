CENTERVILLE — Appanoose County and its largest city approved a new intergovernmental agreement to lease a proposed law enforcement center and jail.
On Monday in a joint session of the Appanoose County Board of Supervisors and the Centerville City Council, the agreement was passed unanimously.
The agreement changes the payment structure currently in place, where the city and county split expenses 50-50.
Since the new structure would be larger, and include a larger jail area which is the sole responsibility of county sheriffs by law, a new agreement was presented.
Centerville will pay a fee based on square footage of space occupied by the city, and then a 50-50 share of shared space. This is projected to cost about $62,300 a year.
The agreement is for 19 years and will begin once the new jail and law enforcement center is ready to open.
The administrative office portion of the proposed facility includes about 1,300 square feet dedicated to the Centerville Police Department and another 6,700 square feet of shared space. The roughly 900 square foot dispatch and server area will also be shared.
The project will be funded entirely through sales tax proceeds. Voters will be asked in 2021 to approve borrowing against future sales tax proceeds to fund the project.