CENTERVILLE — Teachers of the Centerville Community School District will get a pay raise after the district's board approved a tentative agreement.
The new agreement includes a 2.4% increase in pay for the district's certified staff.
School Board President Marty Braster told the board about one-third of the districts had settled their contracts as of Monday, and the average increase was just under 3%.
The agreement was ratified by the teacher's union, and the board approved it unanimously.
Board member Mike Thomas said he wants the district to focus efforts on increasing the salaries for support staff in the district.
"I think in the district all of our employees are important," Mike Thomas said. "From the bus driver that picks the kid up in the morning, that starts the kid's day off right. And the secretary that meets them at the door, and the teacher's aide — everybody."
Braster said it's still possible to discuss mid-year increases to support staff, which the district has done on occasion in recent years. He said he also supported increases, and also modifications to the salary schedule for support staff.
"We need to just take a serious look at the support staff salary schedule," Braster said. "Should we even have anybody making nine dollars an hour, I guess that's a question."
In a separate action, the board approved increasing the salaries of administrators, directors, salaried positions and support staff by the same 2.4%.
In other action:
— A new K-8 language arts curriculum was approved.
— The board gave their support toward Cardinal Schools joining the South Central Conference for the 2022-23 school year. Superintendents will still need to cast votes to approve the addition.
— A list of graduating seniors was approved.
— The sale of $10 million of general obligation bonds to FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee were approved with a weighted average interest rate of 1.796%. This is connected with the voter-approved levy connected to building the new addition at the Centerville High School. The bonds will be repaid over 20 years.