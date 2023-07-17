CENTERVILLE — A body armor manufacturer located in Centerville is among a wide range of plaintiffs facing a second civil action from descendants of those killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.
The shooting took place May 14, 2022 at the Tops Friendly Markets supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Payton S. Gendron, 18, was identified as the shooter who livestreamed the attack briefly and left a manifesto describing himself as a ethno-nationalist and supporter of white supremacy. Gendron pled guilty to shooting 13 people, 10 fatally, and was sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences. All 10 who died were Black.
Descendents of some who died in the attack have now filed civil lawsuits in New York, going after multiple companies from social media platforms, the shooter's parents, a firearms dealer, and Centerville company RMA Armament, which made the body armor worn by the shooter. An unspecified number of monetary damages are sought in the two lawsuits filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, in Erie County.
The suit also asks the social media companies to "remedy the unreasonably dangerous features in its social media products, provide adequate warnings to minor users and parents that its products are addictive and pose a clear and present danger to unsuspecting minors."
Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney involved in the lawsuit, said at a press conference last week the families are trying to hold everyone responsible accountable.
"Even though Payton Gendron fired the weapon that killed all their loved ones, and critically injured others, there were many people who helped him load that gun," Crump said. "It is our objective ... to make sure that everybody who loaded that gun is held to account. They were the conspirators."
RMA president and CEO Blake Waldrop told ABC News in May that the company was surprised to be included in the lawsuit and that they believe claims lack merit. "We do understand this has been a difficult and painful year for the families and the Buffalo community," he told ABC News.
The body armor worn by Gendron during the attack was sold and manufactured by RMA, and support was provided to Gendron after he sought information from the company about its product prior to the shooting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.