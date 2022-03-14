CENTERVILLE — The name Sherlock is synonymous with mystery. Jared Sherlock brings that mystery to Simon Estes Auditorium on Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. with his award-winning entertainment as an illusionist and magician.
He’ll baffle you with his sleights of hand, feats of legerdemain, delightful juggling and wrap it all up with a friendly dose of clean comedy. You might even find yourself on stage to “assist” in one of his tricks!
Jared’s modern magic and clean-comedy is sought after for corporate events, theaters, colleges, and fairs nationwide. Along with two assistants, Jared will perform several magic tricks as well as large scale illusions. He entertains with funny and interactive elements that audiences love.
This is a great family show that all ages will truly enjoy. Don’t miss your opportunity to see Jared Sherlock! Contact the Centerville Concert Association for ticket and membership information.
Children are free. All persons with memberships are free at the door including reciprocity with Ottumwa, Washington, Fairfield, and Keokuk. Those who aren't members can purchase tickets at the door.