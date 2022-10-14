CENTERVILLE — A fire chief who spent more than a month on paid administrative leave has retired.
Centerville City Administrator Jason Fraser confirmed to the Ottumwa Courier on Friday that the city has accepted the retirement of Fire Chief Mike Bogle. The council on Monday will appoint an interim chief, slated to be current Assistant Chief Vern Millburn, and initiate a search for the department's next leader.
Bogle was placed on leave Aug. 30, a day after the city received a report from two consultants that detailed low morale and dysfunction within the Centerville Fire Department. It wasn't immediately clear what day Bogle's retirement became official, nor if there were any agreements or retirement offers extended by the city.
The Courier requested records relating to Bogle's retirement but they were not immediately available on Friday. Fraser pledged more answers on Monday.
Last month, the city responded to a public records request by The Courier with 47 pages of a heavily-redacted report from consultants Matt Mardesen and Ray Reynolds. The report, dated Aug. 29, included sections on recommendations and personnel, but both sections were redacted in their entirety.
The unredacted parts of the report details inter-department drama and leadership issues that have created a low morale of the department's members. The Centerville Fire Rescue Department runs a full-time 911 ambulance service, and has both paid and volunteer members.
The report also detailed potential conflict of interest concerns with three of the five council members who volunteer for the department.
The city has since approved a report with similar scope for the Centerville Police Department, conducted by the same two consultants. It's not clear when that report will be finalized.
Fraser says to The Courier the reports are part of an ongoing effort by the city to review each of its departments on a regular basis to ensure citizens are being served well.
"These department reviews are now part of our evaluation plans going forward," Fraser told The Courier on Sept. 29 by email. "In the future, we will likely review one department each year. Evaluations are a normal part of many businesses and the hope is that it will allow us to be more efficient and to provide a better product to our citizens."
Bogle is a long-time volunteer and paid member of the department. He was appointed to the department's chief position November 2011.
