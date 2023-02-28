CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Concert Association will host Forever Simon & Garfunkel – The Everly Set on March 11 at 7 p.m. at Simon Estes Auditorium.
Starring award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrates the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career.
Contact the Centerville Concert Association for ticket and membership information.
Children are free. All persons with memberships are free at the door including reciprocity with Ottumwa, Washington, Fairfield, and Keokuk. Those who aren't members can purchase tickets at the door.
