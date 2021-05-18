CLIVE — Ben Barnhill of Centerville recently won one of the top prizes in the "Super 20s" scratch game from the Iowa Lottery.
Barnhill claimed the fifth prize of $100,000 playing the game, which debuted in September of last year. There are eight $100,000 prizes associated with the game, and the odds of winning one are about 1-in-122,231.
The overall odds of winning a prize in the game is about 1-in-2.4.
Barnhill purchased his ticket at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express, located at 607 N. 18th St. in Centerville. He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery headquarters in Clive.