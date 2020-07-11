CENTERVILLE — Former Centerville all-state athlete and graduate Kolton Gonnerman died on Friday night after a single-vehicle roll over accident.
Appanoose County authorities responded to a report of the crash occuring in the 25000 block of Highway 2 east of Centerville on Friday night. Gonnerman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Appanoose County Sherrif's Office.
Gonnerman was the driver and owner of the 2008 Chevrolet pickup that was headed west on Highway 2. The preliminary investigation indicates that Gonnerman lost control of the pickup while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the road on north side and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.
Thatcher Carel, 25, of Seymour was a passenger in the vehicle. Carel was seriously injured in the crash and transported to MercyOne Hospital in Centerville before later being taken by ambulance to a Des Moines hospital.
No further details of the crash are being released at this time.
Gonnerman graduated Centerville High School in 2014. As a senior, Gonnerman earned Class 3A all-state third team honors from the Iowa Newspaper Association as a pitcher, going 7-0 with a 1.17 ERA as the staff ace for the Big Reds, who finished with a perfect 19-0 record in the South Central Conference and advanced to the Class 3A substate finals in the 38th and final season for head coach Bill Huisman.
Gonnerman played baseball at Marshalltown Community College, appearing in 11 games for the Tigers in 2015, making five starts. As a freshman, Gonnerman posted a 3-2 record, striking out 31 batters in 29.1 innings of work and boasted a 3.07 earned run average. For his efforts, Gonnerman was named to the NJCAA All-Region XI Honorable Mention team and eventually signed with Missouri State University to finish his college baseball career.
Gonnerman is the son of Amy and Kendal Gonnerman of Centerville, the grandson of Joyce and Bob Moore of Centerville, and grandson of Deanna and Hank Gonnerman of La Plata, Missouri.