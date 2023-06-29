CENTERVILLE — Centerville mayor Michael O'Connor signed an emergency declaration Thursday in the wake of recent criminal activity, particularly on the Centerville Square, in recent days.
The proclamation will do the following:
— Remove traffic and pedestrians during early-morning hours on the square, which is bounded by Haynes Avenue from Maple Street to Washington Street, Washington Street from Haynes to North 10th Street, North 10th Street from Washington to Maple and Maple from North 10th Street to Haynes Avenue "in an expedient manner to attempt to eliminate the disorder related to criminal activity."
— Enacts a temporary curfew limiting pedestrian and vehicular traffic on the square to those traveling to and from their place of employment or residence, government and police officials, social service workers, emergency medical personnel, individuals seeking medical attention and credentialed members of the media acting in an official capacity, between the hours of midnight through 5 a.m. each day, starting Saturday and ending Aug. 8.
Those found in violation of the proclamation may be issued a municipal citation according to city code.
