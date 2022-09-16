CENTERVILLE — A Centerville Police Officer was "relieved from duty" Thursday.
Details are limited, but a press release statement released Thursday said Officer Jacob Downs was "relieved from duty" at the "conclusion of an administrative investigation for violation of department general orders."
What may have prompted the investigation, nor which orders were violated, was not immediately released. The Ottumwa Courier has filed a public records request for more information.
According to a 2017 Iowa law, when public employees are fired, resign in lieu of termination, or demoted for a disciplinary action, government bodies must release the "reasons and rationale" for the action.
An advisory opinion by the Iowa Public Information Board released in 2018 said to meet the requirements of the law, government bodies must specifically say which law, rule or policies were violated and "provide at least one sentence about the behavior or incident that triggered the action." That explanation should include the date or dates of the alleged behavior, location and how it was discovered, according to the opinion.
The Iowa Public Information Board is an independent agency of the Iowa government that helps educate and enforce Iowa's open records and meetings law.
Officials had confirmed Wednesday to the Ottumwa Courier that Downs was on administrative leave and had been since Sept. 1. His current rank was as a patrolman and he was paid $27.64 per hour. He was first hired with the department in 2017.
Monday's agenda with the Centerville City Council includes an item for approving a "consulting agreement for police department review." A formal agreement or information was not provided in materials for the meeting, but two bios for individuals being considered to lead the review were. Those individuals are Matthew Mardesen and Raymond Reynolds. It's not immediately clear if the review is at all related to the departure of Downs from the department.
Downs was one of three officers who were ruled justified in their shooting and killing of a Centerville man in 2021.
