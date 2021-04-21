CENTERVILLE — The city-wide cleanup days will continue in Centerville this year, but with more limitations.
Liability concerns coupled with more and more residents abusing the purpose of the effort nearly led the city to do away with the nearly annual effort.
Instead of canceling the event or moving to a voucher system, the Centerville City Council voted Monday to continue the event but adding more restrictions on what can be collected.
Household trash, yard waste, hazardous materials, appliances, construction debris, tires, televisions or computers will not be taken. All cloth or fabric items must be wrapped in plastic or bagged.
Crews will work the area south of Highway 2 from May 10-12, and the area north of Highway 2 from May 17-19. Items for pickup should be placed curbside no earlier than the Sunday prior to pick-up dates.
The city crews will reject items that aren't acceptable, and those must be removed from the curbside within 48 hours.
The goal of the cleanup days is to help residents with removing large items. But, a growing number had started abusing the effort to removing large amounts of regular trash.