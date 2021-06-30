DES MOINES — Centerville was one of 26 applicants to receive a Community Catalyst grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the organization said in a press release Wednesday.
The city was awarded $100,000 in grant funding for the Hubbard House Revitalization, which will "restore a vacant iconic building in Centerville in a commercial wellness studio and eight loft-style apartments."
The city also has a $253,320 match for the $353,320 project. All 26 applicants received $100,000 from the IEDA's Community Catalyst Building Remediation program, which was started in 2018 as an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature.
"Downtown districts are the heart and soul of our communities, and their strength is critical to the state's overall well-being," IEDA Executive Director Debi Durham said. "The Community Catalyst program not only helps strengthen our downtowns at a critical time of economic recovery, it also inspires growth and development for years to come."
Applicants were scored based on criteria involving impact, funding/partnerships, incorporation of sustainability and smart growth principles. At least 40% of the awarded grants went to cities with populations less than 1,500, according to the program's rules.