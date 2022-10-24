CENTERVILLE — The outgoing Centerville Fire Chief will remain on the city's payroll until December 2023, according to newly released public records.
Mike Bogle and the City of Centerville came to an agreement earlier this month that includes approximately $70,000 of pay plus continued health insurance benefits.
Centerville City Administrator Jason Fraser had originally declined to provide the agreement to the Ottumwa Courier last week. Following his denial, the Ottumwa Courier filed a formal complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board. Fraser emailed the documents to the Courier Monday morning after consultation with the city's human resources counsel, he said.
The early retirement agreement includes multiple terms, including that Bogle would agree not to pursue an age discrimination claim and agree that he won't sue the city.
The agreement doesn't list a specific price tag to the taxpayers, but terms for salary alone add up to tens of thousands of dollars over the next 13 months.
As part of the agreement, Bogle is allowed to use all accumulated paid time off, in addition to receiving pay based on 32.5 hours each week from Aug. 30 through Dec. 1, 2023.
The pay will initially be based on $26.01 per hour, his current rate of pay. However, that rate will increase based on the current contracts depending on inflation and the cost of living.
Bogle will also receive two longevity bonuses: the first on Dec. 1 of this year for $1,435 and the second on Dec. 1, 2023 for $1,497.60.
He will remain eligible on the city's healthcare plan through Dec. 1, 2023, and after that will be eligible for retiree benefits through the city's current collective bargaining agreement.
Until Feb. 6, 2023, Bogle will be paid based on an alternating schedule of 48 hours one week and 72 hours the next to exhaust his current build-up of paid time off. Starting Feb. 6, 2023 through Dec. 1, 2023 Bogle will then be paid based on 32.5-hour weeks.
Bogle may seek employment so long as it's not a position covered by the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System.
According to the agreement, the city describes the agreement as "an amicable parting" without admitting any wrongful actions with respect to Bogle's employment.
Bogle was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 30. Prior to Bogle's leave and retirement, a city-commissioned report dated Aug. 29 criticized the climate and leadership of the Centerville Fire Rescue Department.
Bogle had nearly 23 years of service to the city, and was appointed to the fire chief role in November 2011.
Another long-term department employee, Vern Millburn, has been appointed to serve as interim fire chief until a permanent replacement is found.
— A copy of the entire early retirement agreement can be found online with this story, or by visiting the Ottumwa Courier's public records website at www.ottumwacourier.com/news/record.
