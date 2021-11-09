CENTERVILLE — Centerville Schools students will get more days off during the Thanksgiving holiday later this month.
The Thanksgiving break will transition from a one-hour early dismissal with three days off, to a full day week off after the change. The adjustment was approved in a special meeting by the school board Monday.
Now, students will be off school from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26.
As a result, there will now be school on March 21. The school year will also be extended by one day, with the last day now set for May 25.
Superintendent Tom Rubel said the change was made after discussions with staff and the teacher's union.
Rubel said the district recognizes many challenges that have impacted parents, students and school staff.
"The intent of this change is to provide families and school staff the opportunity to reconnect and reenergize during this extended break," he said.