CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Community School District is expected to lower its property tax by more than one dollar in a proposed budget.
Next month, the district's school board will hold a public hearing and vote on its budget for the upcoming year. As proposed currently, it would stand the lower the district's property tax rate from $18.73 per $1,000 in valuation to $17.60 per $1,000 in valuation.
That decrease of nearly $1.13 is even after the district adds in the property tax levy votes recently approved to construct a new addition at the Centerville High School to replace a more than 100-year-old portion of its current school. The lower rate also factors in an increase in the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, which also recently passed among local voters.
To compensate, the district plans to lower levy rates for two cash reserve levies and its management levy.
As a result of the lower levy, the district will draw about $200,000 less from property owners in the upcoming fiscal year.
The district is expecting to receive about $180,000 more from the state next year than it did in the current fiscal year, thanks to a 2.4% funding increase from state legislatures.
On Monday, the board also approved plans for the Centerville athletic complex improvements at Lakeview Elementary School. Improvements include a new track and football field at the complex. Bids will be due by April 20. The project would be required to be completed by Aug. 5, 2021.
The board also approved a variety of other summer projects at various buildings totaling $365,317.13. They include renovations to the band room at the Centerville High School, as well as repainting of parking lines and paving in various locations around the district.
During a work session, the board heard presentations on a proposal virtual academy, updated technology plan and COVID-19 related funding.