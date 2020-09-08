CANTON, Mo. — Daniel Hargrave of Centerville was recently a part of Culver-Stockton College's largest community service event.
Hargrave took part in the school's "Everyone Doing Moore" event Aug. 22, when over 350 students, alumni, faculty and staff volunteering at the event.
This year's activities were limited to campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but among the tasks involved included:
• Painting rocks for The Child Center, Inc., in Hannibal, Mo.
• Painting rocks and writing letters to kindergarten students in the Canton R-V School District, as well as labeling and packaging masks for the school district.
• Filling snack baskets and writing thank-you letters for first responders in Canton and on campus.
• Creating face masks out of fabric for a C-SC alum who has been donating face masks since the start of the pandemic.
• Recording videos or reading children's books for the Canton Public Library.
• Making dog toys out of T-shirts for the Northeast Missouri Human Society in Hannibal, Mo.
• Painting guard rails on campus.
• Making tie blankets for the North Central Missouri chapter of Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need.
• Creating education videos on mental health, responsible drinking and social responsibility.
Hargrave was one of 60 transfer students to participate in the event.