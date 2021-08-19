DES MOINES — Nearly 700 Iowa farm families received special designation of being a Century or Heritage Farm at the Iowa State Fair Thursday.
The programs celebrate farms that have belonged to the same family for 100 years for a Century Farm or 150 years for a Heritage Farm.
“The Century and Heritage Farm program is a great way to recognize the strength and resiliency of Iowa’s multi-generation farm families who have overcome challenges, adapted to changing markets and embraced new technologies to be successful,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “I always look forward to celebrating along with these families and hearing stories about their incredible journeys. I am grateful for these families’ continued commitments to our state’s agriculture community.”
“Every family farm receiving this incredible honor should be proud of where they began and where they are now. We’re seeing five, six even seven generations of farmers being recognized who have paid homage to the legacy their ancestors built while also cultivating their own way through innovation and sustainability practices,” said Craig Hill, Iowa Farm Bureau president. “This award reinforces what we already know —Iowa’s backbone continues to be in agriculture, and it’s been fortified through the strength of our state’s family farms.”
Area farms receiving recognition as a Century Farm include Ernest Birchmier, Jean Birchmier and Mary Huff of Van Buren County, 1920; Cronin Family Farm owned by Michael K. Cronin, James R. Cronin and John W. Cronin of Appanoose County, 1888; Ray and Nancy Fine of Davis County, 1865; Heffron Family Farms owned by Larry and Carol Heffron and Joe and Sheila McGreal of Monroe County, 1913; Roseanne (Sawyer) Kriegel of Keokuk County, 1904; the Messerschmitt Family Farm owned by Connie Messerschmitt and Jeremy and Ashley Sieren of Keokuk County, 1865; the Munson Family Farm owned by Harold W. Munson, Dan Munson, Ted Munson and Sue Geary of Jefferson County, 1921; R Farm LLC of Mahaska County, 1916; Jerry W. Rempe and Kathleen J. Rempe of Mahaska County, 1919; Harold and Teresa Rowley of Monroe County, 1882; George Glenn and Judy K. Schweitzer of Wapello County, 1871; David Floyd Seaba and Suellen Seaba of Keokuk County, 1918; and Webb Family Farm owned by Paul and Mary Webb, Adam and Michele Webb Sieren, Christopher and Shannon Webb and Edward and Joyce Webb of Keokuk County, 1920.
Area farms recognized as Heritage Farms include Loran Bryant of Appanoose County, 1853; the Devine Estate owned by Eileen Devine, Mary Eileen Devine Meyer, Michelle Devine, Timothy Devine, Francine Behounek, Theresa Lyon and John Devine of Keokuk County, 1855; the Don Do Family Partnership owned by Dian Johnson Schleier and Dee Johnson Sandquist of Jefferson County, 1866; JoEllen Eakins of Keokuk County, 1871; Ray and Nancy Fine of Davis County, 1865; Kenneth Johnston of Van Buren County, 1849; the Messerschmitt Family Farm owned by Connie Messerschmitt and Jeremy and Ashley Sieren of Keokuk County, 1865; Roy Peiffer of Keokuk County, 1871; and George Glenn and Judy K. Schweitzer of Wapello County, 1871.