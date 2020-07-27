OTTUMWA — Hy-Vee enlisted professional chalk artist Kathleen Roling to create a mural Sunday outside of the North Hy-Vee in Ottumwa in an effort to raise awareness for summer hunger.
The effort is part of the End Summer Hunger campaign, led in collaboration by Hy-Vee, Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper to help provide food for children and families in need.
Roling is an award-winning professional chalk artist who has showcased her murals at various festivals, fairs, contests and events for entertainment around the world.
During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase of Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper designated items at a Hy-Vee grocery store, one meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region through the End Summer Hunger campaign. The program has a goal of donating 1.5 million meals.