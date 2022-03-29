DES MOINES — A state panel Tuesday rejected challenges to the candidacies of State Sen. Ken Rozenboom and State Rep. Jeff Shipley, leaving their names on the ballot.
Rozenboom was challenged based on his current address not being inside the district he seeks. However, he has publicly stated he would move into the district and that move doesn't need to happen before nomination petitions are filed. State law only requires that a state senator live in the district 60 days before the general election, meaning Rozenboom has until early September to move into the district.
Five signatures were challenged on Shipley's nomination papers. The State Objection Panel's two Democrats — State Auditor Rob Sand and Attorney General Tom Miller — voted to deny the objection. Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate voted to accept.
Shipley, R-Birmingham, currently serves in the 89th district. But after redistricting, he and Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, would live in the same district. The 87th District will include all of Van Buren County and portions of Jefferson and Henry counties.
In order to appear on the ballot, Shipley needed 50 signatures from residents of the district and submitted 53 with his petition.
The complainant, Thomas Wenstrand of Henry County, questioned five signatures for various reasons, including that one home was not located in the 87th district, another signature was improperly dated "3-13-52," two addresses given were multi-unit buildings that didn't include an apartment number, and that another address did not have a legible city thus making it incomplete.
Shipley conceded that one of the addresses was no longer in the district. Sand and Miller believed not including an apartment number did not make an address incomplete and voted to count those signatures. The two Democrats said the misdated signature could be chalked to a scrivener's error, and they opted to count that signature, too.
Pate, meanwhile, opposed the counting of all three of those signatures. All three seemed to agree the signature that claimed to contain an illegible town was, in fact, Fairfield, and thus a countable signature.
The panel quickly cast aside a complaint against Rozenboom by a 3-0 vote.
Rozenboom currently serves in State Senate District 40, which includes all of Mahaska, Monroe and Appanoose counties, and portions of Marion and Wapello. After the redistricting process placed Rozenboom and Sen. Adrian Dickey in the same district, Rozenboom initially announced he would retire. He later reversed course and said he would run for the newly created 19th district, which includes all of Jasper and portions of Marion and Mahaska, but not his current residence in rural Oskaloosa. When announcing his decision he stated he would move into the 19th district, as required by law.
Before dismissing the objection, Miller said the law clearly allows Rozenboom up to 60 days before the election to move his residency.
Kyle Kuehl, a Bettendorf businessman, had filed to run in a Republican primary against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
Kuehl has since withdrawn his candidacy, as the panel was set to hear objections relating to not meeting signature requirements nor properly filling out candidacy paperwork. Miller-Meeks is now the only Republican seeking the 1st Congressional District seat, which includes some of her current 2nd Congressional District but not her home of Ottumwa.
“Kyle and I share a deep love for our state; together we can help our party achieve victories up and down the ballot," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "My team and I also wish him the absolute best and look forward to what comes next for Kyle.”