OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Fire Department is reminding residents to change their smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries when they change their clocks for Daylight Savings Time, which goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday.
In addition to changing batteries at least once per year — with the time change serving as a reminder — the OFD says smoke alarms should be tested once per month. It is also a good time to review your family’s evacuation plan.
If an alarm chirps to indicate at low battery, it needs changed right away. Smoke alarms themselves should be replaced every 10 years. If you need your smoke alarms replaced, installed or you have questions regarding them, contact the OFD at 641-683-0667 ext. 4. They will also install carbon monoxide detectors.