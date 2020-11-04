OTTUMWA — Back in September, Don Phillips admitted he wasn't afraid of change. In fact, he embraces it.
"I had a vision of what what I wanted the (Sheriff's) department to look like," he said during a public forum between himself and Wapello County Sheriff candidate Kelly Feikert. "And the vision has become a reality with the support of staff."
In the last few months, Phillips had made two important changes to the department, and they may have had a hand in his commanding Election Night victory over Feikert Tuesday. Phillips won 20 of 22 precincts, rolling up 66% of the 14,951 votes on his way to winning his first full term as county sheriff.
Phillips won a special election in 2019 to finish out a term as sheriff.
In September, he hired Alexa Mikita as the office's first full-time female deputy. Last month, he secured permission from the county to purchase a full-length body scanner for the county jail in an effort to prohibit drugs and other contraband from entering the jail.
However, he's also created a full-time detective position, added a school resource officer for the Cardinal Community School District, created a K-9 unit and hired several other deputies.
"The position of sheriff is extremely important in our community, and not a role for just anyone," he said. "The role can be overwhelming to someone without having the law enforcement and administrative knowledge that I have."
Phillips has spent 26 years in law enforcement and has held reserve deputy, deputy and sheriff roles in the county.
Feikert was an outsider, though he is a volunteer firefighter EMT with the county's rural fire department. He touted his management experience for Wal-Mart and ran on budgeting in the sheriff's office.
Phillips notched 9,935 votes to 4,973 for Feikert.
Supervisor Brian Morgan and Auditor Kelly Spurgeon were re-elected in uncontested races, with both picking up at least 97% of the vote.
While Phillips' race wasn't close, the race for three soil and water commissioner spots was. Don Swanson edged Terry Willhoit by 152 votes out of almost 24,000 cast. Neal McMullin also cleared the 30% threshold.
The county saw 15,716 ballots cast for the election, equating 70% of the total number of registered voters. Approximately 500 more ballots were cast than in 2016, but participation grew by about 4%.
For the second straight presidential election, the county broke hard for Republicans, with President Donald Trump getting 61% of the vote over Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Prior to 2016, the county hadn't voted for the Republican candidate since Richard Nixon in 1972.