OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Sheriff's Office and Ottumwa Police Department identified non-compliance issues among about one-quarter of the county's registered sex offenders.
During a surprise compliance check conducted between Oct. 25-29, 15 members of the law enforcement entities discovered that 36 of the 158 registered offenders were not in compliance with Iowa sex-offender registry laws. As a result, charges have been filed and arrest warrant requested for those offenders.
The goal of the operation was to insure that the sex offenders are in compliance with state laws, and that the registrant has provided the sheriff's office with accurate information.
The sheriff's office also reminds citizens of its anonymous crime tip line if they know a sex offender who is not in compliance. That number is (641) 684-4350 ext. 5, or email at crimetips@wapellocounty.org.