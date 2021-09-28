OTTUMWA — Charlie Brown is visiting Ottumwa sooner than expected.
"Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 20, to Friday, Nov. 19, at Bridge View Center. Show time remains 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the show remain on sale at the Bridge View Center ticket office and bridgeviewcenter.com. Tickets for the original performance date will be honored for the new date. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for 30 days for those who cannot attend the rescheduled performance.