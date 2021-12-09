LEON — Community Health Centers of Southern Iowa, a federally qualified health center that provides primary, preventive health care services to those living in southern Iowa and northern Missouri, has announced its new brand identity.
Starting Jan. 1, the organization will be known as Infinity Health. Among other changes, part of this extensive rebranding initiative include branding, logo, tagline, and video content. Additionally, an updated website is expected to launch in February, but community members can still access patient data, location information and more resources by visiting www.weareinfinityhealth.org.
“We are incredibly about to share the details of our rebrand with the communities that we serve,” CEO Samantha Cannon said in a press release. “Our organization has grown considerably over the last 5-6 years and now includes eleven locations in two states.
"It is important that our brand is reflective of all that are and do. We aren’t just a community health center. We are also a community mental health center, access center, and will soon be a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic. The time was right to better align our name with the work we are doing and the communities we serve.”
CHCSI has clinics in Albia, Centerville and Knoxville, among other communities.
The new look for Infinity Health embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but remains committed to serving its communities with accessible, affordable, and comprehensive medical, behavioral, dental, vision, mammography, an in-house pharmacy, and substance abuse services. Additionally, Infinity health offers a sliding fee discount program and a 340B prescription medication program to assist low income, underinsured, and/or underinsured individuals.
“Our organization will continue to provide the same high quality, integrated health care services that we do today. Our locations, services, and staff will remain exactly the same. Our brand, however, will truly reflect the depth and breadth of the services we offer,” Cannon said.