OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Family Treatment Court Alumni recently received a donation from the Wapello County Children's Alliance Council.
A check for $4,638 was presented on Wednesday, with proceeds coming from the 12th Annual Deb House Deere Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser.
The mission of the Wapello County Family Treatment Court is to utilize collaborative effort to ensure children have a safe and nurturing environment by focusing healthy and sober parenting and permanency planning toward family reunification.
The mission of the Wapello County Children’s Alliance is to prevent the abuse of children in our county. Through multiple collaborations with community providers, we work to make everyone aware of the trauma of child abuse and support community activities that build strong families. Our logo symbol of the blue pinwheel acts as a visible reminder of the happy and healthy childhood that all children deserve.
Throughout the year, Children’s Alliance advocates and volunteers provide family-friendly programming and activities that assist everyone from all walks of life in recognizing the ways that people can get involved in the healthy development of children.
“We know that we can make a positive impact on the future by preventing child abuse and neglect,” said Pat McReynolds, Council Chair of the Children’s Alliance. “The best way to increase that impact is by involving the public in our work, and that’s why we partner with Family Treatment Court.”
“Children’s Alliance has done an incredible job engaging citizens of Wapello County in taking action in support of children and families,” said Cara Galloway, CASA/FCRB Program Planner and agency partner of FTC. “These funds will help Family Treatment Court show people how they can help make great childhoods happen and get involved in child abuse prevention.”
“I want to thank the Alliance for their ongoing support of our [FTC] program," said Judge William S. Owens, associate juvenile judge in Wapello County. "We have largely lost De-cat funding over the last several years and rely on the assistance of the Alliance together with other sources to provide us with the small working capital we need to provide incentives and assistance to the parents who participate in our program."