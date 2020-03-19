Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy late with overcast skies. A few storms may be severe. Low 29F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then windy late with overcast skies. A few storms may be severe. Low 29F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.