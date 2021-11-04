MYSTIC — A retired state senator has thrown his hat into the ring for a new Iowa House district created through redistricting.
Mark Chelgren told the Courier he will seek election to the newly created Iowa House District 26 in 2022. District 26 includes all of Davis and Monroe counties, most of Appanoose County except for the Lincoln, Johns and Independence townships, and parts of Wapello County, not including Ottumwa.
"I thank Jesus for the blessings I have received,” Chelgren said. “The love of my life is by my side and my children have become honorable young adults of whom I am extremely proud. I believe strongly in service to God, country and community. I respect my oath to both the U.S. and Iowa Constitutions and will work hard for the citizens of Iowa, because I love Iowa and the people who call it home. I am proud of my past successes as your Senator and am humbled by the opportunity to serve again."
Chelgren was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010, and retired in 2018. His tenure was not without scandal.
He made national news in 2017 after news broke he claimed to have a business degree from Forbco Management School. That turned out not to be true. Rather, the alleged alma mater was actually a company that operated a Sizzler steak house franchise in southern California. There was no degree, but rather management training that a Republican Party spokesperson said at the time was akin to McDonald’s Hamburger University.
At the time, Chelgren called it an error, and said he wasn’t aware of it until a reporter asked about it.
He also made news during his tenure for filing controversial bills that went nowhere, including a bill that would require universities to consider job applicants’ party affiliation to county liberal slant at public universities.
Chelgren currently lives in Mystic with his wife Janet, and daughter Leah. His son, Eric, is studying plastics engineering at Pittsburg State in Kansas. He and his wife own Angstrom Precision Molding in Ottumwa and Fizzix Manufacturing in Bloomfield. He is the president of Frog Legs, which works with the physically disabled to design wheelchairs and specialty components.