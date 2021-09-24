OTTUMWA — A private investment group has acquired a majority stake in C&C Manufacturing, and has named a new chief executive officer.
Granite Creek Capital Partners LLC partnered with Equivu Capital LLC to invest in C&C Manufacturing, formerly Al-jon Manufacturing, ultimately obtaining a majority interest the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed Friday.
The manufacturing company was last purchased by the owners of C&C Machining company in Centerville in 2017.
What was formerly known as Al-jon Manufacturing was founded in 1963. Now C&C Manufacturing, they are a manufacturer and distributor of heavy equipment to the scrap metal recycling, waste management and airport maintenance equipment industries. The machines produced are used in a variety of applications, including scrap metal crushing, landfill compaction and airport runway snow clearing.
Equivu is the investment arm of entrepreneur Salvatore Calvino, who will become the CEO of C&C Manufacturing. His experience has been primarily as an executive and entrepreneur of several aviation services companies.
Granite Creek Capital Partners are a Chicago-based investment group that focuses on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle-market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare and agribusiness.