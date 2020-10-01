OTTUMWA — A 2-year-old child died following a Wednesday morning accident.
The Ottumwa Police Department responded to the 1300 block of North Elm Street around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in response to the accident.
According to the accident report, a 2-year-old girl was in front of a Chevy Silverado when she was run over by the driver’s front side tire of the truck as it was pulling out of the driveway. She was taken to Ottumwa Regional Health Center, where she died from her injuries.
No charges have been filed in the accident.