OTTUMWA — With students out of class for the foreseeable future, several local groups are working to create an emergency food distribution program that will start next week.
Southeast Iowa has one of the highest rates for students using free and reduced-price meals in the state, which underscores the challenge many families have when it comes to making sure they have adequate nutrition. When schools close, part of the safety net breaks.
The distribution is available for children ages 2-18 and begins Monday, March 23. Meals will be available for pickup twice daily Monday through Friday. Children will need to be present at the pickup location to receive the meals, but a home delivery request form is available for parents without access to any of the locations at ottumwaymca.com.
Home deliveries will be made from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
To limit exposure and crowding, those picking up meals are strongly encouraged to take them home before eating. Distribution will last 10 minutes at each site.
Locations and times are as follows:
Bridge View Center
Lunch drive through: 11 a.m.-noon
Dinner drive through: 5-6 p.m.
Cardinal school district
Batavia park/ball field
Lunch drop off: 10:50 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 4:50 p.m.
Eldon central park
Lunch drop off: 10:50 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 4:50 p.m.
Cardinal school
Lunch drop off: 10:50 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 4:50 p.m.
Ottumwa school district
Rocket Fuels Highway 34
Lunch drop off: 10:40 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 4:40 p.m.
Foster Park
Lunch drop off: 10:50 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 4:50 p.m.
Evans Middle School
Lunch drop off: 11 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5 p.m.
Ottumwa High School — Fourth Street
Lunch drop off: 11:10 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5:10 p.m.
Douma Elementary
Lunch drop off: 11:20 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5:20 p.m.
Emerald Hill Apartments
Lunch drop off: 11:30 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5:30 p.m.
Valley Village Trailer Court
Lunch drop off: 11:40 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5:40 p.m.
Stellar Woods Apartments
Lunch drop off: 11:50 a.m.
Dinner drop off: 5:50 p.m.
Hillcrest Park
Lunch drop off: 12:10 p.m.
Dinner drop off: 6:10 p.m.
Washington Apartments
Lunch drop off: 12:30 p.m.
Dinner drop off: 6:30 p.m.
Taft Circle Apartments
Lunch drop off: 12:50 p.m.
Dinner drop off: 6:50 p.m.
Horace Mann Elementary
Lunch drop off: 1:10 p.m.
Dinner drop off: 7:10 p.m.