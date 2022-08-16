OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Children's Playhouse will be presenting "Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr." Friday through Sunday at the Bridge View Center.
The performance is directed by Becky Ingle & Marc Lay, and performed with special arrangements with MTI. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7 p.m., while Sunday's show time is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime.
Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, "Madagascar — A Musical Adventure Jr.," follows friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends — Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hippo — have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape — with the help of some prodigious penguins — to explore the world.
Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar Jr. will leave audiences with no choice but to “Move It, Move It!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.