BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Senior Center will use funds from its annual chili supper for the building’s upkeep.
The dinner is set for 5-7 p.m. April 10. The menu includes chili or potato soup, a Chicago hot dog, salad and dessert for a freewill donation. Carry-out and dine-in with limited seating will be available, and the dinner is open to any age.
To preorder, call 664-1167 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday with a noon deadline April 9. Walk-ins are also welcome, as are monetary donations.