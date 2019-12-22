OTTUMWA — Weather isn’t supposed to work this way. If the forecast for the next week is anywhere near accurate, Christmas Day will be warmer than either Halloween or Thanksgiving were.
Much warmer.
Here’s how things are shaping up. The warm weather that has dominated much of the month will continue, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the 50s are expected through Christmas Day. And even after that run of warmth ends, temperatures are only expected to drop into the 40s for daytime highs.
The Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s records show Thanksgiving this year saw a high of 36 degrees, in case you don’t remember. It was the coldest Thanksgiving Day of the past decade.
Surely Halloween was better, right? It was. The high this year was 41 degrees in Ottumwa. And, like Thanksgiving, it was the coldest Ottumwa had been on the date for more than a decade.
The forecast high of 52 degrees on Christmas is substantially warmer than either of the two most recent holidays. In fact, if the forecast holds it will be the inverse of Halloween and Thanksgiving: the warmest of the past 10 years.
Ottumwa has seen some warm Christmas temperatures in recent years. Last year saw the day top out at 49 degrees, and four of the past five Christmas Day high temperatures have been at least 45 degrees. The exception was 2017, which topped out at a very cold 19.
The warm air is sticking around for a while, too. The NOAA Climate Prediction Center outlooks show warmer than normal air for the next three to four weeks. But it looks like winter could have a sting in its tail again this year. The three month outlook predicts below-normal temperatures for much of Iowa.
Winter’s arrival on Saturday also means the days will begin getting longer again. Saturday’s sunrise arrived at 7:31 a.m., and the sun set at 4:44 p.m. A month from now southeast Iowa will have gained a full half-hour of daylight.
It may not feel like it on some days, but the long, slow climb back to spring has begun.