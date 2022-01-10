OTTUMWA — Church Basement Ladies 20th Anniversary Tour will be performing two shows in the Bridge View Center Theater Feb. 24 at 2 p.m and 7 p.m.
Church Basement Ladies is a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the stalwart, stable, sturdy ladies who live and breathe the church basement protocol while attempting to solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church.
It’s 1964 when their world and their beloved church are about to go through some major changes. The ladies are in perpetual motion as they attempt to stave off one disaster after another, and the actions between the church basement ladies and the pastor creates “holy hilarity” as one watches them share and debate recipes, instruct the young, talk about hot flashes, and keep the pastor on due course while thoroughly enjoying (and tolerating) each other.
These four ladies, with four different personalities, create the perfect recipe for the “perfect storm.” From the elderly matriarch of the kitchen whose ideas are “cemented in the past,” to the nervous bride-to-be who wants to break out of the mold, to the wife of a farmer who sometimes uses inappropriate actions and words, to the breakdown of the “stable” one of the ladies, chaos and comedy, heavily sprinkled with touching moments, is in abundance throughout the production.
Audiences begin to see the church year unfold from below the “House of God,” as they witness these ladies aptly handle a record-breaking Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian-themed Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding.
Ticket prices are $29/$39 and go on sale Friday at 9:00am. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (M-F 8:30am-5pm) or online at BridgeViewCenter.com.