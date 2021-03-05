OTTUMWA — Following a recent discussion on leaving the CIML to form a new 10-school conference, the Ottumwa School Board is facing a vote on the issue Monday.
Though details were not available on the agenda posted Friday afternoon, one of the action items listed is “CIML Resolution.”
During the previous board meeting, a discussion was held on the possibility of leaving the district’s current league to join the brand-new conference in the 2022-23 school year. That new league could consist of Ottumwa, Ames, Fort Dodge Marshalltown, Mason City and Des Moines Public Schools (Hoover, North, Roosevelt, Lincoln and East).
"I think what drove the discussion is that the conference is very conducive to our needs," Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McGrory said during that meeting. "I think, at some point, the feeling is we would break away anyway, so why put that off? Each of the other schools districts will be discussing it with their board members and, eventually, we will be doing a resolution if the board decides they want to move forward with this."
Ottumwa Athletic Director Scott Maas has mentioned to the Ottumwa school board that discussions have been ongoing for "the last couple of years" with coaches, administrators and community members about whether Ottumwa is still a good fit for the CIML.
Monday’s meeting also includes an update on the Market on Main project. The district closed on the building late last month and has plans to utilize it for Ottumwa High School’s expanded Career and Technical Education program (CTE). McGrory said earlier this week that they are getting close to having a final design ready for that space.
The board will also vote to approve several security enhancements, including OHS and Evans Middle School camera upgrades. The proposal before the board includes a recommendation from Winger, the lone bidder, to upgrade the OHS cameras for $114,000, with the Evans upgrades totaling $94,435.
There will also be a vote on installing vape detectors at the high school for $21,445, which will be integrated into the camera upgrade system. A total of 12 detectors would be installed in bathrooms throughout the building.
Additional votes will be held to approve the teacher associate collective bargaining agreement for 2021-22 and second and final readings on board policy 704.02R1 and 70402R2 regarding debt management policy.
Additional items before the board include presentations on budget assumptions and projections; movement of warehouse personnel; and recognizing state qualifiers.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday in the media center of Evans Middle School.