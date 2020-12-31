OSKALOOSA — Crisis Intervention Services recently awarded 30 gifts to its clients on Dec. 23, made possible by donors in the 12-county region served by CIS.
Gift cards for local stores were distributed to survivors of sexual assault or violent crimes served by Sexual Assault Support Services (SASS), a program of CIS. Also, gift cards, presents and quilts were delivered to residents of Safepoint, the CIS emergency shelter.
"It's been a tough year for everyone, but especially for survivors of interpersonal violence," said Sondra Prochaska, executive director of CIS. "Survivors and their families are struggling more financially, and thanks to generous community donors the agency was able to provide the welcome change of comfort and joy."
Support for the effort came from around and beyond the region CIS services. Several new supporters donated online or mailed checks. St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oskaloosa and St. Anthony's in Knoxville continued their long-standing support, while Mahaska Drug provided sacks full of gifts for Safepoint residents along with Christmas meals for their families.
Rhonda Nelson and the Quilt With Us group in Albia provided quilts, pillows and hygiene products, while the Rolling Hills Coalition also shared essential-needs items.