OTTUMWA — They brought their compliments and complaints.
Whichever side they landed on, landlords and residents of Ottumwa want to see some sort of change with the city's code enforcement policies.
Citizens spoke to the Ottumwa City Council during a work session Tuesday at City Hall, as the city is in the process of finding ways they can improve the look of properties in the community.
Interim director of building and code enforcement Zach Simonson gave a presentation featuring different aspects of the city's current enforcement, and where it can be improved. However, public input was highly encouraged.
"We actually think the inspectors are doing a great job," landlord Belinda Smith-Cicarella said. "We're always really happy with fair they are. We always comply with everything so it makes it a lot easier, but I think we have a great town.
"But all of us have the same issues," she said. "We feel unjustly burdened by property taxes, and it's pushing good, law-abiding people out. Sometimes we're tricked and you get bad people, but if you spend $50,000 on a property, $16,000 to fix it up and in three months, these people have destroyed our carpets and walls ... There's a law in Ottumwa City Code that says tenants have the responsibility to keep the place clean, but there's no enforcement."
Smith-Cicarella wasn't the only landlord with concerns. Scott Bailey brought to the council's attention what he believes are "squatters," people who unlawfully occupy an uninhabited building or property. He wanted to know what recourse the city with "squatters."
"I think this pertains to each and every one of us in this town and how it's going to affect our neighborhoods, and the neighbors around us," Bailey said.
Council member Matt Dalbey reinforced Bailey's point.
"I know there's something there because my wife and I looked into purchasing a home that seemed the price was very low," Dalbey said. "Apparently there were squatters that had been in that house and they tore things up, which also leads to nuisances and stuff. I think we need a short synopsis of what that law is."
Attorney Kristine Stone, who represents the city, explained "squatters rights."
"Iowa is not a self-help eviction state, which means landlords can't just go ahead and kick people out of property. You have to follow the eviction statute, get a judge to order the eviction, then you have to get the sheriff to enforce it," said Kristine Stone, one of the Ahlers & Cooney attorneys representing the city. "So when people talk about squatters rights I assume what they're referring to is that you can't just kick them out, you have to go to court and get the court order.
"There is something called adverse possession where you can acquire the title to property, by essentially squatting on the property and claiming it's yours, but that takes years to be able to legally take property that way."
Other residents were concerned about the inability to sell property because of the appearance of those around them depresses the value.
"I'm concerned about the reduction in property values. I have a good neighbor that is considering selling his property, simply because one of his neighbors a couple houses away is in such bad repair, junk stored everywhere," resident David Mac Kenzie said. "And now the house between them is kind of imitating the first guy, and he's concerned the property value would have gone down simply because no enforcement on the people that don't take care of their property."
Council member Skip Stevens knew exactly the property, which is on the south side, Mac Kenzie was referring to.
"I go by there two or three times a week. It hasn't changed," Stevens said. "The front yard is just a mud hole. It's in an area close to a new school. Things like this are killing Ottumwa."
Council member Marc Roe said the city is in a "catch-22."
"Everybody wants enforcement, but in my five years on the council, it's a lot of the same people who complain about the most enforcement," he said. "As soon as you go tell them that they're doing something wrong, then you're violating their rights.
"We have a poverty issue here, and I think there's a lot of things we need to take care of all at the same time," he said.