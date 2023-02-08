OTTUMWA — It appears a lawsuit that pitted 10-15 Transit against the City of Ottumwa will not go to trial.
The Ottumwa City Council on Tuesday approved re-issuing a $116,000 payment previously authorized to the 10-15 Regional Transit Agency that stemmed from moving transit services from the city to the agency.
The reauthorized payment, initially approved by the council two years ago, is part of the settlement agreement the two sides reached that intends to end the lawsuit.
The check was not cashed by 10-15 Transit when it was initially issued because the agency had disputed whether the city lived up to all of its promises in the decision to move transit services away from the city's responsibility.
The $116,000 check is the only payment 10-15 Transit will receive as part of the settlement agreement, which the Ottumwa Courier obtained with a public records request.
Once the payment is received, 10-15 Transit agrees to file a dismissal of the lawsuit with the district court.
The agreement stipulates the city continues to "expressly" dispute and deny any liability in the case. "It is understood and agreed that this is a compromise settlement of any and all claims," the agreement signed by both sides read.
The transit authority sued the City of Ottumwa in September 2021, claiming a breach of contract. The claim came from a belief that the city had not released all funds from state and federal authorities as their agreement had stated.
Ottumwa had operated Ottumwa Transit as a city service, but in 2021 approved an agreement for 10-15 Transit to take over the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.