OTTUMWA — Certain actions by city and county governments require public hearings. They’re usually perfunctory, with no comments or objections, and pass almost without notice.
But, in theory, anyone could speak up at any of those hearings. It’s their legal right. How, then, can local governments preserve that right while also preventing people from inadvertently spreading COVID-19 by attending meetings in groups?
Iowa law requires that government meetings be open to the public. That requirement is interpreted most often as access to the flow of the conversation during the meeting. Ottumwa meets that requirement by live streaming the meetings on its YouTube channel and by broadcasting them on GOTV. People can watch either option and follow the debate and decisions, even though the meeting itself is open only to the elected officials and essential staff members.
That’s where things get a little tricky. Public hearings allow for comments at a specific time. During the two public hearings Tuesday, people may call 641-683-4581 to make their comments. The council will reserve a minimum of four minutes during each public hearing to allow time for people to make those calls.
It’s not ideal. People wishing to comment will need to watch the meeting so they know when to call in. But by doing that the city hopes both the right of the public to be heard and the necessity of keeping people at a difference can be balanced.
The first of the two hearings is on plans and contracts for a sandblasting and painting project a the city’s sewer plant. The second involves changes to the city’s code regarding residential conversions.
Conversions are residential buildings originally built as family homes that are altered to provide housing for multiple renters. The average age of such conversions in Ottumwa is more than 100 years old, and the average assessed value is a bit more than $34,000.
Documents provided to the council said many “are persistent challenges for the Health Department and many are in historic districts.” The goal is to give the city better tools to address public health concerns at the buildings and encourage de-conversion — returning them to something like their original conditions.
New conversions would require a conditional use permit from the city. Existing conversions “cannot add new dwelling units” beyond what exist now. Units in such conversions must also be no less than 500 square feet.
The council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.